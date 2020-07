Man City overcome Bournemouth to extend home winning streak

David Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored first-half goals as Manchester City claimed a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Second-placed City broke the deadlock inside six minutes with a Silva free kick from the edge of the box.

Bournemouth went close to an equaliser from a free kick of their own but Junior Stanislas's effort was saved by City keeper Ederson, who pushed it onto the post.

City doubled their advantage when Jesus slalomed past two defenders to score from close range, with Silva collecting his 10th assist of the league campaign.