Man City see off Swansea to rack up record 15th straight win

SWANSEA – Manchester City secured a record 15th straight victory in all competitions with a 3-1 win at Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

The victory run is a record for a top-flight team, surpassing the 14 successive wins achieved by Preston in 1892 and Arsenal in 1987.

City, who made seven changes from the team who won 4-1 at champions Liverpool on Sunday, took the lead in the 30th minute with a low cross-shot from Kyle Walker which sneaked in at the far post.

Pep Guardiola's side doubled the advantage two minutes after halftime when Raheem Sterling was left free on the left and converted confidently.