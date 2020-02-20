MANCHESTER – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to focus on their jobs but while they delivered on that in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United, the team's supporters vented their anger over the club's two-year ban from European football.
Goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne secured a comfortable win at the Etihad against an unadventurous West Ham side who are deep in relegation trouble.
City fans chanted their opposition to UEFA and sang "We will see you in court" while some held up banners, such as 'UEFA Mafia' and 'UEFA Cartel'.
Those slogans reflect the widely-held view among the City fans that the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that their club are accused of breaching are aimed at blocking challengers to Europe's established elite.
Guardiola says he has told his players that while the club will handle the appeal against the UEFA ban, the players need to do their part on the field.