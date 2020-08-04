Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal

LONDON – Manchester City have signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia. The 20-year-old Torres put pen to paper on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on its social media platforms on Tuesday. "Bienvenido Ferran Torres" read a poster on the club's website. Although the announcement makes no mention of any financial details, British media reported that the transfer fee was £23 million ($27.10 million). Torres scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season as they came ninth in La Liga.

"I am so happy to be joining City. Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football," Torres told the club website.

“Pep encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream.

“City have won plenty of trophies in the last 10 years and I hope I can play a role in continuing that success.”

