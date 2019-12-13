Pep Guardiola cancelled Christmas for his Manchester City stars by banning them from attending the club’s festive bash last night.
The City boss was unimpressed by some of his players going from last year’s club Christmas bash to Manchester nightclub Chinawhite to party until dawn last year, hours before a training session.
Guardiola then watched his team lose twice over the festive period, against Crystal Palace and Leicester City, and is leaving nothing to chance this season.
None of the squad, who celebrated Raheem Sterling’s 25th birthday last Sunday at a lavish Great Gatsby-themed party, were at the venue Bauer Millett on Deansgate for the all-staff party.