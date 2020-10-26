Man City's Raheem Sterling to set up foundation to help underprivileged youth

MANCHESTER – Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling will set up a foundation to help disadvantaged young people in Britain, the 25-year-old has told The Sunday Times.

The report said Sterling is likely to donate a seven-figure sum to the cause, which also aims to help families similar to those benefiting from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign.

"I'm not really fussed about having this million and that million," Sterling, who reportedly earns £15 million (R318 million) at City, said in an interview here with the newspaper.

“What will make me happy is seeing I’m able to help. Even if it’s five people, even if it’s one, at least I’ve helped someone come out of their bubble and experienced that there’s something better to England.

“I want this to be humongous, and not just humongous for myself but for the people involved.”