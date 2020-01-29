Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Photo: EPA

MANCHESTER – Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Sporting confirmed United will pay an initial fee of 55 million euros ($61 million), although the overall cost of the deal could increase with performance-related add-ons worth 25 million euros.

United confirmed Fernandes' move is subject to a medical and agreement of personal terms.