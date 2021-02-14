Man United held to 1-1 draw at lowly West Brom

BIRMINGHAM – Manchester United could only draw 1-1 at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, leaving them second in the Premier League but seven points adrift of Manchester City.

West Brom, who need a remarkable turnaround to avoid relegation, stunned their visitors with a second-minute goal from on-loan Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who beat defender Victor Lindelof to head home.

United looked out-of-sorts for the rest of the half, but their inspirational Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes stepped up yet again in the 44th minute with a spectacular volley from near the penalty spot.

In an exciting second half, the Manchester club had a penalty appeal turned down after captain Harry Maguire – trying to driving the team forward – was manhandled in the box.