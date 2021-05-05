Man United-Liverpool game rearranged for May 13

MANCHESTER – Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match against Liverpool has been rearranged for May 13, the league said on Wednesday.

The match was called off on Sunday after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of supporters broke into the stadium and invaded the pitch while another group made their frustrations clear at the team hotel in the city centre.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Premier League reveals plan to avoid Super League repeat as police probe Manchester United protest

A police spokesman said six officers were injured as flares were let off and bottles thrown during the protests. One officer sustained a fractured eye socket and another a facial wound.

A 28-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including throwing fireworks and use of threatening behaviour.

"It was a difficult day for us," said Solskjaer, speaking ahead of Thursday's second leg of United's Europa League match against Roma in Italy.

Reuters