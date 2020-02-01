Manchester United have signed goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend United. Photo: Man United

CAPE TOWN – Fresh from signing Bruno Fernandes and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, Manchester United moved to secure the services of Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop. The 20-year-old Bishop, an England Under-20 international, made his debut for the Shrimpers back in 2017 and has gone on to make a further 39 appearances for the Essex-based club.

Speaking to the club’s website, the goalkeeper said: “The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true.

“This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches hre to improve every single day,” said the youngster.

“O want to take the chance to thank everyone at Southend United for everyting they have done for me throughout my time there; without their support, this move would not have been possible.