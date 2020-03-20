Man United to pay casual workers lost earnings during coronavirus pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Manchester United will pay their 3,000 casual workers any earnings lost due to the coronavirus — as Manchester City came under fire for not doing likewise. If the four remaining Premier League games at Old Trafford are cancelled or played behind closed doors because of the pandemic, United pledged that workers will not be left out of pocket. If a game is rescheduled, they will be paid on the date of the original fixture and again when it is played. The goodwill gesture could cost the club more than £1million. Those affected include catering and hospitality staff, programme sellers and people working for the stadium tour and museum.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: ‘We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season.’

While Brighton, Crystal Palace and Wolves are among the other Premier League clubs committed to compensating staff, Sportsmail has been told employees attempting dialogue with City have been met by a ‘wall of silence’.

Matchday casual workers will lose out if City are unable to play any of the five home games scheduled to take place.

The club’s megastore, thought to also use casual staff, closed its doors on Wednesday.

One worker at City, who preferred not to be named, said: ‘It’s like people are trying to ignore it, pretend that it isn’t an issue. You’d expect the big clubs to step up but I don’t think they have. You’d think they would show more support. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world — it’s ridiculous.’

Club sources said last night given the size of the City Football Group, the issue is complex and remains under review.

Daily Mail