Manchester — Manchester City do not have momentum in the Premier League title race, despite beating rivals Arsenal earlier this week and leapfrogging them into top spot, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. City produced a commanding second-half display at the Emirates this week to record an 11th successive league win over Arsenal and move into first place on goal difference.

"They (Arsenal) have one game in hand so nothing has changed much. We are just thinking about Nottingham Forest," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's league trip to Nottingham Forest. "Momentum is winning 10 games in a row and that didn't happen to us this season." Guardiola added that City's current position in the standings is in keeping with his expectations ahead of the season, saying, "I would not have expected to be a lot of points in front after winning titles back to back, it's almost impossible."

The Spanish manager urged his side to be cautious against 14th-placed Forest, who are unbeaten in their last seven league games at the City Ground. "We need to be ready mentally against a team (Forest) that have lost just one game in six," Guardiola said. "They are playing at home with the crowd and I have a lot of respect for the manager — for what he has done this season."

Guardiola praised Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne, both of whom scored against Arsenal, for their improved displays in recent matches, but said that the duo can further raise their game. "They can do better — that would be the best word. I know the demand we will have ahead of us to the end of the season against tough and aggressive opponents. We need the players who have the feeling that we can do better," Guardiola said. "Obviously (Grealish) is playing really good. It is not just about his quality, but his ambition and aggression to beat people and attack the back line.

