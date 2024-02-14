Manchester City fret over Jack Grealish after injury blow

City playmaker Bernardo Silva also came off with an ankle knock, but it was Grealish's injury that caused the most concern for City boss Guardiola. "He wanted to continue but we didn't want to make the damage even worse. We'll make tests on Wednesday," Guardiola said. Grealish was making his first start in six games in what has been a difficult campaign for the England star.

The 28-year-old had a spell out with a dead leg earlier in the season and has been kept out of the side by the fine form of Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden. Another lay-off would be a blow for City as they chase another treble.