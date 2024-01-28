Independent Online
Manchester City handed Luton tie in FA Cup

FILE - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

FILE - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP

Published 38m ago

Share

Holders Manchester City will travel to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round, while non-league giant-killers Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

Treble winners City won 1-0 at Tottenham in the fourth round thanks to Nathan Ake's late goal on Friday.

Pep Guardiola's side now head to Kenilworth Road to take on a Luton team that won 2-1 at Everton on Saturday.

Maidstone pulled off one of the great upsets in FA Cup history by winning 2-1 at Championship high-fliers Ipswich on Saturday.

The sixth-tier National League South club are the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

They will now travel to another Championship side to face the winners of the replay between Wednesday and Coventry in the last 16.

Maidstone have already beaten two other league clubs in the FA Cup this season, having knocked out Barrow and Stevenage.

Newcastle face a trip to the winners of Monday's tie between Blackburn and Wrexham.

The winner of the replay between Chelsea and Aston Villa, who drew 0-0 on Friday, will host Leeds or Plymouth.

Brighton travel to Wolves and Bournemouth entertain Championship leaders Leicester.

Chasing silverware in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge, Liverpool, 5-2 winners against Norwich on Sunday, will face Watford or Southampton, who played out a 1-1 draw.

The winners of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest host Manchester United, who survived blowing a two-goal lead in their 4-2 victory at fourth-tier minnows Newport on Sunday.

Fifth round draw:

Blackburn or Wrexham v Newcastle

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds or Plymouth

Bournemouth v Leicester

Liverpool v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolves v Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry v Maidstone United

Luton v Manchester City

AFP

