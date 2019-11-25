Sergio Aguero has scored 13 goals in 16 games this season but suffered an injury against Chelsea. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

LONDON – Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be out of action for "a few weeks" because of a thigh injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Monday. The 31-year-old has scored 13 goals in 16 games this season but suffered the injury in the weekend win over Chelsea.

"(He will be out for) a few games, I don't know exactly," Guardiola told reporters. "It will be a few weeks, exactly how many I don't know.

"He has a tendon problem in front, so it will be a few games out."

City play Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday and Guardiola said Aguero will struggle to make the local derby against Manchester United on December 7.