Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker to be investigated after allegedly taking his pants off in a bar

Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action during a Premier League game

FILE - Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in action during a Premier League game. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published Mar 8, 2023

Share

Manchester — Police have launched an investigation into allegations that Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker indecently exposed himself in a bar.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday, a day after Walker played in City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

The Sun newspaper published security camera footage online on Wednesday that appears to show Walker twice pulling down his trousers in a bar in Wilmslow, 22km south of Manchester.

“On Wednesday, 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

More on this

Premier League champions City have so far declined to comment.

Walker has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining from Tottenham in 2017.

The 32-year-old has been capped 73 times by England.

AFP

Related Topics:

EPLManchester CitySoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP