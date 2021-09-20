Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Jesse Lingard's response in West Ham win

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is fighting for his spot in the team and the England international knows how to bounce back from setbacks, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The 28-year-old, who flourished last season on loan at West Ham and earned a recall to the England squad, has two goals in four matches for Manchester this season.

"I think today (Sunday) was a good answer. You know Jesse wants to fight for his place. He wants to be part of a Man United team that he feels is going places," Solskjaer said.

"He's really contributing ... I'm so happy and pleased for him that he handles the setbacks, he handles the highs and the lows really well.