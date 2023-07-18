Independent Online
Manchester United eyeing Harry Kane alternative, Liverpool brace for midfield exodus

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring a goal.

FILE - Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to Manchester United. Photo: Jure Makovec/AFP

Published 25m ago

Share

Transfer season is in full swing as clubs battle it out for the top players for their upcoming campaigns in the various leagues around the world.

Lionel Messi has finally been unveiled as an Inter Miami player, but there is plenty of action continuing in the transfer window with teams wrapping up or deals or putting in bids for players.

Manchester United will reportedly start preparing an opening bid for Rasmus Holjund. The Red Devils are said to be discussing the deal internally, and his Serie A club Atalanta are looking at around £70 million for the forward. This being reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

This news might also signal the end of the United’s pursuit for top target Harry Kane. However they don’t call this the silly season for nothing! Kane was a target of Bayern Munich but has since been linked with PSG.

Andre Onana is set to travel to England later this week as Erik ten Hag’s team are busy preparing the goalkeepers documents and contract.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail are reporting that Bruno Fernades has said no to several offers from Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese midfielder is the front runner to replace Harry Maguire as captain of United after the England player was stripped as the skipper.

Maguire is also on West Ham’s radar.

Over to Liverpool, Fabinho is set to make his exit sooner rather than later as the midfield could be part of the Saudi Arabia exodus.

Jordan Henderson’s future with the Reds is still up in the air but if reports are to be believed he will join former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at El-Ettifaq.

Chelsea and Olympique Marseille are set to talk over a scheduled deal regarding the transfer of Pierre Americk-Aubamayang.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have reportedly turned now down a bid from Al Ahli for Riyad Mahrez.

On the local front, Mamelodi Sundowns young star Cassius Mailula could be making an move to the MLS. Yesterday the DStv Premiership side that they are considering a bid from an unnamed North American club.

Could Mailula be playing alongside Lionel Messi, well that certainly is a possibility.

@AliciaPillay56

