Cape Town — Former Manchester United striker and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally confirmed a long-standing rumour about the team he supported as a child. Solskjaer spent 11 fruitful seasons at United, where he became a crowd favourite, and famously scored a late winning goal in the 1998/99 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

In the same season, he dumped Liverpool out of the fourth round of the FA Cup after a late winner.

He left the club retired from football in 2007 having scored 126 goals, but would return to take the wheel as manager in 2018, lastding three seasons. Throughout his time at United, persisting rumours claimed he had supported the club’s fierce rivals Liverpool whole he was growing up in Norway.

Speaking in a podcast on Wednesday, Solskjaer finally confirmed the rumours. "I must have been environmentally damaged because when you follow football, we had Match of the Day on every Saturday in Norway and of course, Liverpool were the better team in the 80s," Solskjaer said in the podcast.

