Centurion - Long-serving Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea appears to be on his way out of the club after 12 years with the Red Devils. According to reports, De Gea had agreed to stay on at United for a reduced salary, but now the club have revised that offer to pay the gloveman even less. That move seems to have forced the 32-year-old’s hand as he is now set to leave Manchester as a free agent on Saturday.

United coach Erik ten Hag is believed to be looking for a new striker and goalkeeper. That shot-stopper is Andre Onana. The 27-year-old Cameroon international is said to be on his way out of Inter Milan who are already in talks with United. Another keeper’s name being whispered in Manchester hallways is Diogo Costa. Though less concrete rumours surround his possible move from Porto to United, it is an option Ten Hag could pursue.

According to speculation, Harry Kane might also be in Manchester United’s sights. At 29, Kane who made 317 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, since debuting for their senior team in 2009, might be a good fit United over the next couple seasons. However, a more likely move for Kane could be to Bayern Munich, who have already had an offer rejected by Spurs. Kane is open to the move, as the London club seem reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival.

Another attacker on United’s radar is Ajax Amsterdam attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The pacey 22-year-old has a price tag of R946m, which United may be willing to pay. Brighton are also interested in acquiring the services of the Ghanaian, but may not have the deep wallet needed to stay in the bidding for the player. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire seems to be staying put at United. West Ham were interested in signing the United captain, but the 30-year-old’s wage demands seem to have caused any potential deal to stall.