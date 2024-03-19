Manchester United teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo gets first England call-up

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has earned his first England call-up for their forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Mainoo is emerging as one of United's brightest young stars in a breakthrough season for the 18-year-old.

Established in United's central midfield after 20 impressive appearances this term, Mainoo has been rewarded with a promotion to the England squad as they build towards Euro 2024. Mainoo moved into Gareth Southgate's senior group having initially been named in the England Under-21 squad.

"Kobbie Mainoo has received his first call-up to the England senior squad," England's Football Association said in a statement said on Tuesday. In their final matches before Southgate names his squad for the European Championship in Germany, England face Brazil at Wembley on Saturday and host Belgium on March 26. Mainoo will get the chance to stake his claim for a seat on the plane to the Euros, with Southgate a long-term admirer of the youngster.

Speaking at the Nations League draw in February, Southgate said: "He's doing brilliantly. I'm not certain he's necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such. "He's quite a progressive player but he's had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward."