Manchester United’s Antony fuelled by critics amid difficult season

Manchester United winger Antony says criticism of his spluttering form this season is fuelling his desire to prove his worth at Old Trafford. Antony scored his first Premier League goal this season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

But United's difficult campaign suffered another blow as the lowly visitors grabbed a late equaliser through Zeki Amdouni. Signed from Ajax for a fee that could rise to £85 million ($108 million) in 2022, Antony has yet to live up to that hefty price tag and has come in for criticism from fans and pundits. The 24-year-old has only made 14 league starts this term and is struggling to convince United boss Erik ten Hag to hand him a regular place in the starting line-up.

Despite his issues this term, Antony is convinced he can eventually establish himself as a key figure for United, with the doubters only driving his determination. "It's been a very tough year for me and the team. The results are not ones we have expected," he said. "I am someone who takes criticism very well and I want to work on it, and I think we all have to focus on finishing the season the best as we can.

"We still have a few Premier League games and the (FA Cup) final, but then we need to focus on the next season and not commit the mistakes we've committed this year." Antony's slow first season at Old Trafford and his troubled second campaign — in which he has faced allegations of domestic abuse that he strongly denied — have led some to brand him an expensive flop. But the Brazil international is unconcerned by outside perceptions of his time at United.

"(The transfer fee) doesn't really impact me because I know my worth. The money is the money and obviously everyone speaks about it, but no one would if the performances of everyone and myself were at the top," he said. "So, it's something that is just a way of working harder, knowing I can get better, I know my worth and I will.