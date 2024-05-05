Manchester United’s Harry Maguire out for three weeks with muscle injury

Premier League giants Manchester United on Sunday revealed England defender Harry Maguire will be sidelined for around three weeks with a muscle injury. Maguire joined United's lengthy injury list after he suffering the problem in training.

The centre-back will miss United's trip to Crystal Palace on Monday and potentially their final three Premier League matches of the season against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton. There are no concerns over Maguire's availability for England at the European Championship, which starts on June 14, and he could return in time for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25. Maguire's absence is another selection blow for under-fire United boss Erik ten Hag after he had to play Brazil midfielder Casemiro in central defence for last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

That was due to United's lengthy list of absentees, which was into double figures even before the Maguire setback. United manager Ten Hag suggested on Thursday that Jonny Evans may return for the Palace clash, but he will definitely be without Swede Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Frenchman Raphael Varane (muscle).