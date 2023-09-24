Independent Online
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford unhurt in car crash

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United during Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United during Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor. Photo: Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via AFP

Published 2h ago

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash following his participation in a 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

The incident happened when Rashford had left United's Carrington training ground in his white Rolls Royce.

Erik ten Hag's squad had returned on the team coach from Burnley before leaving the training base in their personal cars.

Pictures and video emerged online showing the aftermath of the incident.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes of United's win at Turf Moor as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

AFP

