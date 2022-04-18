Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 18, 2022

Manchester United’s Ronaldo reveals his newborn twin boy has died

FILE - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez pose on a red carpet as they arrive at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Published 13m ago

Lisbon — Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died.

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they said.

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the couple thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

The 37-year old Ronaldo, five-times world player of the year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.

Reuters

