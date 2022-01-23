Marcus Rashford has changed ’Fergie Time’ to ’Ralfie Time’ for Manchester United

Manchester, England - Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick hailed Marcus Rashford as "one of the top strikers in England" after the substitute scored a stoppage-time winner against West Ham United on Saturday. It was Rashford's second goal in as many games following a barren run of matches that saw him go 11 without scoring.

"Marcus is one of the top strikers in England and has everything you need for a modern forward -- pace, skills, size and physicality," said Rangnick. "In the end it is all about confidence and I am pretty sure those two goals will have raised his confidence. It's now about him taking the right steps and continuing. I think he will play an important role for the rest of the season." The 24-year-old Rashford finished off a slick team move with the last play of the game, tapping home from Edinson Cavani's low cross. The 1-0 win lifted United into fourth with 38 points from 22 games.

Asked if "Fergie Time" was now "Ralfie Time", Rangnick added: "I don't know how long 'Fergie Time' was. Was that the last five minutes? I wouldn't mind if that happened.