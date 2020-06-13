Marcus Rashford is a future Ballon d'Or winner, says Luke Shaw

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United defender Luke Shaw believes there’s nothing stopping team-mate Marcus Rashford from going on to win the Ballon d’Or one day. Rashford has had an impressive season for United and has gone on to score 19 goals in all competitions, which represents the 22-year-old’s best season to date. The striker’s form has impressed Shaw so much that the left back, who believes that if he continues progressing at his current rate, the football world will be at his feet. “He’s looked unstoppable at times this season and he’s looked so confident,” Shaw told Manchester United’s official website. “I haven’t seen that in him before. He was always confident, but not to this level, and he’s matured so much.

“He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that. There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it [the Ballon d’Or] one day,” said Shaw.

He continued: “He’s improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

“He’s really turned into a man and I think everyone’s seen the way he’s conducted himself off the pitch, especially during this pandemic, he’s been unbelievable.”

Rashford has made headlines for helping raise over £20 million to help feed Manchester’s poor families during the Covid-19 pandemic that has left scores without jobs.

“He’s matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded,” said Shaw.

IOL Sport