Saturday, August 20, 2022

Martin Odegaard double as Arsenal outclass Bournemouth

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during their Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Saturday

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during their Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Saturday. Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Bournemouth — Martin Odegaard scored twice in the opening 11 minutes as Arsenal outclassed newly-promoted Bournemouth for a 3-0 victory to move top of the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid player, Arsenal’s captain, opened the scoring after five minutes following good work by Gabriel Jesus and doubled their lead from Ben White’s pull back.

Bournemouth failed to have a shot or touch in Arsenal’s penalty area in a one-sided first half and they were only marginally better in the second period.

French defender William Saliba curled an unstoppable effort into the top corner to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute and put Arsenal into cruise control in the south coast sunshine.

Jesus, outstanding again for Arsenal, had a goal ruled out for offside as the visitors made it three successive wins -- a contrast to last season when they lost their opening three.

It is the first time they have won their first three Premier League games in 18 years.

Arsenal are top with nine points, two more than north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, although champions Manchester City can dislodge them with a win at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Bournemouth have suffered back-to-back defeats after beating Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Reuters

