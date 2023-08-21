Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United by 'mutual agreement' after attempted rape charges dropped

Manchester United have released Mason Greenwood from his contract after they concluded their investigation over his alleged assault and attempted rape case was dropped. In a statement on Monday, United announced that after they had concluded their investigation, it was decided that the best way forward would be to release the forward from his contract.

Those charges were dropped, however, earlier this year, but the club insisted they would only consider bringing him back into the fold after they had concluded their own internal investigations. With United in desperate need of a striker, reports began to emerge in the last few weeks that his return was near, and his return would be announced “soon”. However, the club walked that back after a backlash from fans on social media.

Read the full statement below Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.