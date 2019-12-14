Scott McTominay goes into Manchester United’s milestone game at home to Everton tomorrow convinced the club’s new generation can bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.
It will be the 4,000th fixture in a row in which United have had a player produced by their academy in the match-day squad — a remarkable sequence stretching back to 1937.
The long list of graduates includes McTominay, the Scotland midfielder who has established himself as a key figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. He believes a club famous for producing the Busby Babes and Class of ’92 is again on the cusp of something unique.
‘This place is special,’ said McTominay. ‘We’re coming back up. You have to have top-class players, but then you also have to have top young players who are wanting to come in and learn. That’s the balance that not every club in the world can get.