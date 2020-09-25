Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Liverpool's Thiago ahead of Anfield test

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he is a huge admirer of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara but refused to confirm whether the north London club made an attempt to sign the player in the close season transfer window.

Premier League champions Liverpool secured a major coup last week when they completed the signing of Thiago from Champions League winners Bayern Munich, with British media reporting Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were also keen on bringing in the Spain international.

When asked if Arsenal were interested in signing Thiago, Arteta said: “We don’t discuss the things we try and do in the market, but I like him from my time in Barcelona.

“Incredible personality, great talent, very special, great qualities to play in midfield and yes, I think he is a great signing for Liverpool.”

FA Cup winners Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield at the start of the new season and now face them twice in quick succession in the Premier League and League Cup fourth round.