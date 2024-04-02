Arteta, who is also preparing Arsenal for a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, urged his side to embrace the challenge, starting with Wednesday's game at home to relegation-threatened Luton. "It's going to have to be really close to that," he told a pre-match press conference when asked if Arsenal need a 100 percent record from now on to finish top of the table. "When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it's not going to be very far from that."

The Spaniard added: "This is where we want to be and now we want to take this opportunity and make it happen. "We worked every single day with that enthusiasm and passion to make it happen and enjoying the moment as well. "I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive this energy until the end.

"I am full of energy and it's the most beautiful part of the season." Arsenal's fixture against Luton is the first of eight matches this month, including the two clashes with Bayern.