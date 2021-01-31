Mo Salah double fires Liverpool to victory at West Ham

LONDON – Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ended his Premier League goal drought in style by scoring twice as the champions raided the capital again to crush West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday.

Liverpool came to life after a first half almost devoid of goalmouth action at the London Stadium, with Salah providing two superb finishes to claim the points for his side.

The Egyptian cut in to curl home with his left foot in the 57th minute -- his first league goal since Dec. 19 -- and doubled the lead with a silky finish from a 68th-minute counter-attack.

Substitute Roberto Firmino set up Gini Wijnaldum to tap home Liverpool's third in the 84th minute before Craig Dawson replied for the hosts with a consolation goal three minutes later.

Reuters