Mohamed Salah staying at Liverpool 'for sure' next season

Liverpool — Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will see out his contract at Liverpool next season, but the Egypt forward remains non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023. Salah's contract expires at the end of next season and talks over a new deal have dragged on for months without a resolution.

However, ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah said his full focus is on winning the biggest prize in European football for the second time. "I don't want to talk about the contract. I'm staying next season for sure, let's see after that," said Salah at Liverpool's pre-match media day on Wednesday. "In my mind I don't focus about the contract. I don't want to be selfish, it's about the team. It's a really important week for us, I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) having the trophy again in his hands."

Salah's fellow forward Sadio Mane also refused to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

Senegal international Mane is out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. "This question (about my future) I will answer after Champions League," Mane told Sky Sports. "If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after Champions League."

