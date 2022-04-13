Mother who claims Cristiano Ronaldo ’assaulted’ her son refuses to meet Manchester United star

Cape Town - The mum of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly had his phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo is refusing by Manchester United star. Sarah Kelly took her autistic son Jack to watch the Premier League to Goodison Park for the first time where Everton beat United on Saturday.

She says United as well as one of Ronaldo’s representatives contacted her with an invitation come to Old Trafford so she and her son could meet him. Kelly told the Liverpool Echo that United made things worse with the way the issue was handled. She also wasn’t sold with Ronaldo’s apology and invite to the club.

’The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn't. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Just because he's Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it? It's like we owe him a favour, but I'm sorry, we don't.' 'We've kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn't want to go there and he doesn't want to see Ronaldo. He's made that pretty clear, added Kelly.

'They're not my words, they're my son's words. At the end of the day, this is what it's about. 'It's affected him more than it's affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on - he doesn't want to go to United, he doesn't want to go to see Ronaldo. All that I'm saying right now is that it's in the hands of the police.' Merseyside are continuing with the investigation into Sunday’s incident.

