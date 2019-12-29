Jose Mourinho admitted he has ‘lots of work to do’ after watching his Tottenham side concede more soft goals.
A pair of defensive howlers gifted Norwich both their goals and only a knife-edge offside call stopped Teemu Pukki from adding to Mourinho’s misery.
Worryingly for Mourinho, Spurs have now shipped at least two goals in seven of the 10 matches over which he has presided since replacing Mauricio Pochettino last month.
‘To score two goals away from home you have to win,’ he said. ‘You cannot concede as many goals as we do.