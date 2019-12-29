Mourinho has 'work to do' after lastest defensive horror









Jose Mourinho admitted he has ‘lots of work to do’ after watching his Tottenham side concede more soft goals. Photo: Chris Radburn/Reuters Jose Mourinho admitted he has ‘lots of work to do’ after watching his Tottenham side concede more soft goals. A pair of defensive howlers gifted Norwich both their goals and only a knife-edge offside call stopped Teemu Pukki from adding to Mourinho’s misery. Worryingly for Mourinho, Spurs have now shipped at least two goals in seven of the 10 matches over which he has presided since replacing Mauricio Pochettino last month. ‘To score two goals away from home you have to win,’ he said. ‘You cannot concede as many goals as we do.

‘I think the same defensive mistakes we made in the first half, we made in the second half. This is being a little bit of our history. We conceded two very bad goals. Our defensive mistakes are match after match.

‘I have lots of work to do but it has been difficult because I always say you have to try to hide your fragilities. We have to improve defensively because there are too many individual mistakes.

‘That’s very frustrating because we play well and cannot be more offensive than we were in the second half.’

Mourinho’s blushes were spared by half-time substitute Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in the January window. The Dane, who scored Tottenham’s first equaliser, has yet to start a Premier League match for Mourinho, who refused to be drawn on the playmaker’s future.

‘I don’t want to speak about it,’ he said. ‘We are so open with one another. We keep it to ourselves. Obviously I share it with my boss. But it’s just between us.

‘The only thing I can say is he is trying to help the team and I am happy with his man-of-the-match.’

Norwich are now without a win in nine matches and have dropped to the foot of the table, though Pukki feels they have been unlucky. ‘Against top teams it’s always good to get at least one point,’ he said.

‘We were leading so we’re frustrated. We’ve been playing quite well lately but we haven’t got the results.’

Daily Mail