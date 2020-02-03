LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for debutant Steven Bergwijn but had harsh words for the video assistant referee after his team's 2-0 win over champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Dutch midfielder Bergwijn, signed this week from PSV Eindhoven, put Spurs ahead after 63 minutes with a right-foot volley and lasted 70 minutes before being substituted on his debut.
"The goal was a great goal and so important for us," Mourinho told reporters.
"(It was) the icing on the cake of a very good performance. Independent of the goal his performance was very good, very solid, very mature," Mourinho told reporters.
Mourinho was not as happy with the decision not to send off Raheem Sterling for a bad challenge after 12 minutes on Dele Alli which earned the Manchester City forward a yellow card.