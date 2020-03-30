Mourinho to take Spurs training via video amid coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting Monday as the club holds live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs' players are in self-isolation with Britain in lockdown and the Premier League suspended until at least April 30.

The players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.

"It's a bit strange for all of us, but I've got my head around it," Winks told the club's website.

"We've all been given a schedule, but it's flexible, we can do it in our own time.