West Ham manager David Moyes salutes fans before the game against Bournemouth on Wednesday. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP LONDON – David Moyes made a perfect start to his second spell in charge of West Ham after two goals from Mark Noble and one each by Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller gave the Hammers a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth on Wednesday. Moyes, who saved the club from relegation during a six-month stint in 2017-18 and replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the helm on Sunday, saw West Ham produce arguably their best performance of what has been a patchy season. The 56-year old Scot was pleased after West Ham dominated and outplayed the visitors throughout, as only some good saves by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied the home side a bigger win. “The players were magnificent from the start, they bought into the idea to get the supporters back onside and they did,” he told the BBC. “I’ve not had a lot of time to work with them so the credit has to go to the players and no-one epitomised that more than Mark Noble and Declan Rice.

“I think it was a fabulous performance and fabulous result. Bournemouth are a really good team. They can hurt any team on the day. It could have been more, we missed some chances as well, but I’m taking it.”

Noble fired the home side ahead with a deflected 17th-minute shot from 20 metres before Haller doubled their lead with a spectacular goal eight minutes later, blasting in a Ryan Fredericks cross with an acrobatic volley.

West Ham United's Mark Noble, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Bournemouth,on Wednesday. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Noble rounded off a perfect first half for West Ham with a 35th-minute penalty, sending goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way after he was fouled by Harry Wilson as he muscled his way past the Bournemouth forward.

Anderson added the fourth midway through the second half as he shook off his marker and slid the ball under Ramsdale before a VAR check rescinded a red card for West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell, who was instead booked for a poor tackle.

The result lifted West Ham to 16th in the standings on 22 points from 20 games while 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have 20 points, dropped into the relegation zone after suffering their eighth league defeat in the last 10 games.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe made it clear he had no intention of stepping down, although he conceded the Cherries were going through a rough patch.

“No it hasn’t entered my head and I don’t think that helps,” he said.

“If you are in the job you have to do the best job you can for the players so any thoughts of that are wasted energy. I hate losing games and not doing my job to the best of my ability.”

