LONDON – David Moyes made a perfect start to his second spell in charge of West Ham after two goals from Mark Noble and one each by Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller gave the Hammers a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.
Moyes, who saved the club from relegation during a six-month stint in 2017-18 and replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the helm on Sunday, saw West Ham produce arguably their best performance of what has been a patchy season.
The 56-year old Scot was pleased after West Ham dominated and outplayed the visitors throughout, as only some good saves by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied the home side a bigger win.
“The players were magnificent from the start, they bought into the idea to get the supporters back onside and they did,” he told the BBC.
“I’ve not had a lot of time to work with them so the credit has to go to the players and no-one epitomised that more than Mark Noble and Declan Rice.