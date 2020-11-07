Newcastle boss Steve Bruce sweats over fitness of striker Callum Wilson

NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will undergo a scan after sustaining a hamstring injury in Friday’s 2-0 defeat by Southampton, manager Steve Bruce said.

Wilson, who is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with six goals in eight Premier League games, limped off shortly before full-time and was replaced by Andy Carroll.

“It’s a hamstring injury and we don’t know how bad it is yet,” Bruce said of the 28-year-old England striker. “He needs a scan. We hope that it’s not too bad but we’ll see.”

Winger Ryan Fraser, who missed the game against Southampton due to a hamstring problem, is also set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately, he came into the treatment room and wasn’t happy. We scanned it and revealed a small tear. He won’t make the internationals (for Scotland),” Bruce added.