Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali escapes with suspended ban for further betting breaches

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a suspended two-month ban and fined £20,000 ($25,000) for breaches of betting rules, the English Football Association said on Thursday. The Italian international is already currently serving a 10-month ban handed down by the Italian authorities for betting offences that will rule him out of the rest of the club season and Euro 2024.

Tonali had been charged by the FA with a further 50 breaches between August and October last year after he made the move to Newcastle. However, he will serve no further ban as long as he does not commit another offence before the end of the 2024/25 season. Tonali's agent has previously said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around £55 million ($69 million, 64 million euros), has a gambling addiction.

"As acknowledged by the FA in the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented," Newcastle said in a statement. "Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.

"Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates." Tonali has been a major miss for the Magpies as they face a battle to qualify for Europe next season. Eddie Howe's men sit seventh in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester United in sixth, with four games left in their Premier League campaign.