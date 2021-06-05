N’Golo Kante deserves to win the Ballon d’Or, says France teammate Paul Pogba

CAPE TOWN – France midfilder Paul Pogba has backed international team-mate and Premier League rival N’Golo Kante to win the Ballon d’Or.

Kante had an impressive season in the heart of Chelsea’s midfield, and the former Leicester star was named man-of-the-match as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final last week.

For Pogba, he wasn’t surprised by Kante’s form over the season.

“What I would like to say to the whole world is that the ‘NG’ we have seen in recent months has always been the same,” Pogba told Eurosport France’s FC Stream Team podcast.

“We talk a lot about his performances but he has always been as good as ever.

“There was no Cristiano and Messi in the semi-final, so it's good to see the performances of the midfielders or even the defenders.

“I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d'Or. It would be deserved too."

IOL Sport