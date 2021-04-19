Nobody has to walk alone, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells fans

CAPE TOWN – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he understands why fans are angry after his club was one of 12 that announced a new breakaway league on Sunday evening.

Klopp, who has been in charge of the Merseyside club since 2015, criticised the 12 clubs and said the decision was driven by greed more than anything else.

"I'm 53. Since I've been in professional football, the Champions League has been there. My aim was always to coach a team there. I have no issues with the Champions League.

"I like the competitive aspect of football. I like that West Ham might play in the Champions League. I don't want them to because we want to but I like they have the chance. What can I say? It's not easy,“ said the Reds boss after his club faced criticism from their own fans after Sunday’s announcement.

"What I want to say as well, I've heard a few things but what I really don't like, Liverpool football club is much more than some decisions. The most important part of football are the supporters and the team. We have to make sure nothing gets between that. I've heard there are banners but the players didn't do anything wrong. We have to all stick together. We can show nobody has to walk alone in these moments. There are things to sort but nothing to do with the football or the relationship between the supporters and the team.