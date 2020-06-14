Norwich player one of two positives in latest batch of tests

MANCHESTER - Norwich City confirmed one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19, one of two positive results in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League's restart on June 17.

The league said earlier on Saturday that two people from different clubs had tested positive for the novel coronavirus out of a sample of 1,200 individuals.

Norwich said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2020/june/club-confirms-positive-test-result-for-covid-19 the player would self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

"The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time," Norwich said.

The results continue a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month.