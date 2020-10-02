Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t take Jose Mourinho’s bait

LONDON - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United have the squad depth to compete this season despite a lack of new arrivals in the transfer market.

Solskjaer had stressed the need for new signings after United's 2-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals last season, but Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek remains the Premier League club's only signing of the summer.

"We've got players we believe in," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. "The window is still open and the club know my view and we're here to strengthen in the long-term.

"When I talk about the squad depth, of course the performances last season didn't warrant me giving more of them more options... I think it's a different scenario now.

"I've seen many of the other players who didn't play too well the other season, play really well. We've lost loads of money, as the other clubs have as well. And when I talk about the squad depth, we've got a big squad."