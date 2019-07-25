Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he isn't panicking around making new signings. Photo: Feline Lim/Reuters

If there is frustration over Manchester United’s attempts to strengthen their squad with two weeks of the window left, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t showing it yesterday.

United are yet to add to the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James as they continue to pursue a number of targets ahead of the August 8 deadline.

The overhaul expected at Old Trafford this summer has failed to materialise, but Solskjaer insists he would be happy going into the season with the squad he has.

‘I believe in these players,’ he said. ‘I’m sure we could do well, but it’s both short term and long term. I’ve not had a frustrated feeling at all. We’ve got to be patient. It’s a long haul and it’s important we get the right ones in. We can’t jump on a different path when we hit a hurdle.

‘But these players, we’ve played well, we’ve performed well, we’ve had some good results and the whole pre-season so far has been encouraging.’

United remain in talks with Leicester over England defender Harry Maguire and are expected to go back in for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

They will also be looking for a striker if Romelu Lukaku — who is ruled out of today’s game with Spurs — is sold to Inter Milan.

Daily Mail