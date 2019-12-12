Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not given up hope of Paul Pogba rejoining his resurgent Manchester United line-up in 2019 despite his ongoing fitness battle.
The French World Cup winner has not played for United since the last day of September, missing 14 games. His foot injury has proved difficult to shake off and as United complete their Europa League group campaign at home to AZ Alkmaar, there is no sign of a return.
‘No. It’s too early,’ said Solskjaer, whose side are already through and will win the group if they avoid defeat tonight. ‘We hope he will play again in 2019. He’s working hard to get fit so hopefully we can get him back on the pitch. Let’s get Paul fit first and back in form and he’ll play loads of games. He’s one of the best players in the world and we’re looking forward to having him back.’
Despite Pogba’s absence, United’s season has taken a turn for the better, with wins against Tottenham and Manchester City last week. The form of midfield pair Scott McTominay and Fred — who is finally finding his feet — has made Pogba’s injury problems less of an issue.