Alexis Sanchez is pushing for a return to the Manchester United squad with a warning from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his strikers are playing for their places.

Sanchez has made just two appearances under United’s new interim manager due to hamstring problems but he wants to face Brighton at Old Trafford today.

However, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard established as United’s first-choice front three at the moment, Sanchez may have to fight for a place on the bench with Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata.

‘He is a player who loves to play football and he’s been hindered by injury,’ said Solskjaer. ‘I know how frustrating that can be and how eager you are to get back.

‘He’s champing at the bit and his attitude has been fantastic in training. He wants to play. I’m looking forward to seeing him, and I’ve got loads of good players to choose from.

‘I used to be one of four strikers when we played with two. Now we have six forwards and we play with three most of the time.

‘There are the three who play the most but then you’ve got Rom, you’ve got Juan and you’ve got Alexis, so I’ve got a front six I can rotate.

‘It’s about taking the chances when you get them. Rom has scored three already and Marcus has scored three. Paul Pogba has scored four since I came here. It’s up to the strikers to take their chances.’

Solskjaer also revealed Marouane Fellaini will be out of action for up to a month with a calf injury. It is likely to end speculation that he could leave in the January window seven months after signing a new £100,000-a-week deal, and put any plans on hold for Scott McTominay to be loaned out this month.

Victory over Tottenham last weekend maintained Solskjaer’s 100 per cent record after six games, and he challenged his players not to ease up against Brighton.

‘Everyone said about Tottenham being the test, but you know the players are going to be up for a game of that size,’ he said.

‘What I’m looking for is how we react to a home game against a team that you think you should dominate. I want players to be confident but I don’t want them to be complacent and take their foot off the pedal because that’s a big difference for me.’ Solskjaer was asked about Jose Mourinho’s first interview since leaving United last month in which his predecessor suggested that player power forced him out of Old Trafford and insisted that he would return to work at a top club.

‘Yeah, why shouldn’t he because he’s a fantastic manager,’ said Solskjaer. ‘I don’t think he’ll be struggling for work.

‘I can’t really comment on everything he says. I’m enjoying working with these boys and that’s all I can say.’

