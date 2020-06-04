One positive result at Spurs in latest round of Covid-19 testing

DURBAN - One person has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s restart on June 17, the league announced.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed in a later statement that they received the one positive test.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives tests.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2, 1 197 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” it said in a statement.

“The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”