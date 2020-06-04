One positive result at Spurs in latest round of Covid-19 testing
Tottenham Hotspur confirmed in a later statement that they received the one positive test.
In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives tests.
“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2, 1 197 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” it said in a statement.
“The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”
We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 3, 2020
Spurs said that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic.
No matches have been played in the league since March when the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down world sport.
Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and British media reported that teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played.
