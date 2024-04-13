Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace as Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to beat AmaZulu 4-2 to progress to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. The match was an epic cup clash, with both teams going for the win from the first whistle to the last. The teams went into the break at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium deadlocked at 1-1.

AmaZulu, who beat Sekhukune United 2-0 in the last-16, took the lead in the 30th minute when Deon Hotto could only clear a searching ball from the left flank in to the path of Pule Ekstein, who fired home from the edge of the penalty area. Orlando Pirates, who progressed to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 thrashing of Hungry Lions, then got a very soft penalty shortly before the break after Taariq Fielies was adjudged to have have fouled a Pirates player in the box . Maswanganyi then stepped up and slotted the ball home from the spot following the controversial decision.

After the break, Kabelo Dlamini gave Pirates the lead in the 58th minute with wonderful free kick after the AmaZulu wall disintegrated. However, AmaZulu would fight back and got back on level terms when Fielies rose highest to head home a free kick. The final stages of the match were end to end, but Pirates brought on a couple of quality replacements which made the difference on the night.

Substitute Monnapule Saleng came on and headed the ball in the path of Makhehlene Makhaula, who broke the deadlock with a strike from close range to give Pirates an 3-2 lead. Maswanganyi then added the finishing touches eight minutes before the end to put Pirates in the draw for the semi-finals. In the other quarter-finals so far, Stellenbosch FC produced an awesome performance to beat SuperSport United 4-0 on Satursay afternoon.